[Watch] Praise 104.1’s Cheryl Jackson Talks About Being A Woman In Radio

Follow Praise 104.1: Follow @praise1041

Praise 104.1‘s Cheryl Jackson has enjoyed a long and successful career in Radio but how did she get her start? For Black Music Month, we profile Cheryl and talk to her about her beginnings in radio, some of her biggest influences and advice to women in Gospel Radio and the musical genre and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

How did Urban One founder Ms. Cathy Hughes extend Cheryl’s career when she stepped away from radio? Watch the video above to find out.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: