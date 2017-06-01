Sports Talk Host Says LeBron James Is Too Rich To Deal With Racism

Sports radio host Jason Whitlock has some interesting things to say about rich and affluent Black people and racism. Whitlock, co-host of the Fox Sports show “Speak For Yourself” says that LeBron James and other rich African-American’s don’t deal with racism because they are indeed rich. He also downplayed the issue saying it was a “disrespectful inconvenience.” James’ Los Angeles home was spray painted with the N-word this past Wednesday.
Whitlock went on the say “Racism is an issue in America, but it’s primarily an issue for the poor. It’s not LeBron James’ issue.” Listen to this audio for the full context.
