Sports Talk Host Says LeBron James Is Too Rich To Deal With Racism

Photo by

Sports
Home > Sports

Sports Talk Host Says LeBron James Is Too Rich To Deal With Racism

WOL Spots Desk
Leave a comment

Sports radio host Jason Whitlock has some interesting things to say about rich and affluent Black people and racism. Whitlock, co-host of the Fox Sports show “Speak For Yourself” says that LeBron James and other rich African-American’s don’t deal with racism because they are indeed rich. He also downplayed the issue saying it was a “disrespectful inconvenience.” James’ Los Angeles home was spray painted with the N-word this past Wednesday.

Whitlock went on the say “Racism is an issue in America, but it’s primarily an issue for the poor. It’s not LeBron James​’ issue.” Listen to this audio for the full context.

Related: New Nike Ad With Serena Williams And LeBron James Addresses Racial Inequality
Related: LeBron James To Open Public School For At-Risk Students

All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

21 photos Launch gallery

All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Continue reading All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos