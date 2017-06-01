GET THE LOOK: Spring Into Summer With These Top Fashion Trends

Hello Beautiful Staff

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer and that means it’s time to wear your favorite whites, show some shoulder, and step into style! Whether you want to be decked out in denim or be pretty in pastels, we’ve identified the top trends for summer and will show you how to get the look.

DENIM PARTY

Denim is the ultimate in Americana and makes for an effortless 4th of July look.There is nothing like a great pair of fitted jeans and we love the ones that Frankie Tavares are wearing. INC helps you show off your curves in these hip hugging jeans in a Tikglo wash.

Dark denim is perfect to take you from day to night.

And speaking of fabulous denim, you’ll want to follow our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, everywhere in this super cute, oversized denim jacket from Avec Les Filles.

Blush is THE color for Spring and will take you effortlessly into summer as well. You’ll look fabulous and feminine in this soft, pink any way you wear it. Whether you use it as an accent or rock it head to toe, it’s the perfect pastel.

Our Editorial Director, Allison McGevna is also rocking the blush trend in thesepants (available in-store only). The tulip waist brings a lady-like feel, while the embellished fatigue jacket gives the look a bit of a funky and fun edge.

Our lifestyle and relationship writer Keyaira Kelly is a vision in this blush French Connection dress, available in select Macy’s locations. Wear this look and you’re sure to walk in looking like the guest of honor at that wedding you are attending this summer.

ALL WHITE

Rockin’ white on white is a fabulous look for spring and summer, leaving you looking clean and crisp.

Our news editor, Charise Frazier , is giving us Hamptons chic, playing with the all-white look with a pattern: metallic stripes!

Not fan of the all white look? Use it as an accent! We love how Avielle Amor paired this cute blue dress with a blazer (check out the video !).

LOOK HOT WHILE GIVING THEM THE COLD SHOULDER

Beauties, which look will you be rocking for Summer? Let us know in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

TUNE IN: Rue 107 Debuts Athleisure Line On Hello Live

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama Makes First Post White House Appearance In Modern Day Pleats

On Demand Makeovers: TresseNoire Has Created The Uber For Black Girl Beauty