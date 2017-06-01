Women In Music: Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald

Jazz Artist

Newport News, Virginia

Affectionately known as the “First Lady of Song” or the “Queen of Jazz” Ella Fitzgerald remains one of the most popular jazz musicians of all time. Her melodic vocals, revered for their precision and simple beauty opened doors for her at a time when “separate but equal” was an American way of life.

During her lifetime, Fitzgerald garnered 14 Grammy Awards and sold over 40 million albums. She produced legendary collaborations with jazz greats including Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Nat King Cole.

“Summertime”

“Cry Me a River”

“The Lady Is a Tramp”

“It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing”

“A Tisket A Tasket / Imagination / Lady Be Good”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: