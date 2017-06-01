National
Home > National

Women In Music: Ella Fitzgerald

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Ella Fitzgerald

Source: George Rinhart / Getty

Ella Fitzgerald

Jazz Artist

Newport News, Virginia

Affectionately known as the “First Lady of Song” or the “Queen of Jazz” Ella Fitzgerald remains one of the most popular jazz musicians of all time. Her melodic vocals, revered for their precision and simple beauty opened doors for her at a time when “separate but equal” was an American way of life.

Ella Fitzgerald Singing

Source: Bettmann / Getty


During her lifetime, Fitzgerald garnered 14 Grammy Awards and sold over 40 million albums. She produced legendary collaborations with jazz greats including Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Nat King Cole.

“Summertime”

“Cry Me a River”

“The Lady Is a Tramp”

“It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing”

“A Tisket A Tasket / Imagination / Lady Be Good”

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Women In Music: Ella Fitzgerald
06.02.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
06.01.17
Black Music Month DC
93.9 WKYS Celebrates Black Music Month
06.01.17
Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes…
05.30.17
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You”…
04.11.17
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC…
03.31.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
03.09.17
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.14.16
John Legend “Love Me Now” [LYRIC VIDEO]
10.07.16
Juicy J Feat. Travis Scott “No English” [MUSIC…
08.17.16
Juicy J Feat. Travis Scott “No English” [MUSIC…
08.17.16
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
06.27.16
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
06.27.16
Jay Z Talks About The Release of “Dead…
06.20.16
[Watch] Pinky KillaCorn Talks Black Music Month
06.20.16
Eazy-E Talks About His Beef With Dr Dre…
04.01.17
Photos