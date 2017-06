Last night the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. If you were unaware Rihanna is a huge Lebron James fan. Well, according to the internet Beyonce is as well. After the game, Rihanna was in no mood for comments from Warriors fans. Peep the video below.

I just hope Bey is okay with this fan luv.

