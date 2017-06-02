Joseline Hernandez Chucks The Deuces To ‘LHHATL’

HelloBeautiful Staff

Joseline Hernandez announced on Instragram Thursday that she’s leaving the franchise that made her a household name.

The reality show starlet made her exit on the heels of filming the season 6 reunion of “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta,” after reports surfaced that she was not in attendance for the New York taping.

“Make your next move your best move!!,” Hernandez wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the week Hernandez used her Instagram stories to blast series producer, Mona Scott-Young, alleging she was taken advantage of and exploited.

Uh oh what does #joselinehernandez have to say about #monascottyoung #lhhatl apparently #oprah gets first dibs. Lol A post shared by CoreVizionTv (@coreviziontv) on May 31, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

The Puerto Rican princess even requested an interview with Oprah to air out Scott-Young’s dirty laundry. We’ll just have to watch and see how this all plays out, but if it’s true the franchise may never be the same.

RELATED LINKS:

Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd Can’t Fix Their Friendship + An Exclusive With JuJu

‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama