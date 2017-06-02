New Mural On Ben’s Chili Bowl Wall Features Donnie Simpson, Russ Parr, Prince & More

Follow Majic 102.3/92.7 On Twitter: Follow @majicdc
Ben’s Chili Bowl is not only known for it’s delicious dogs but also for his famed mural! Friday, Ben’s unveiled the beginnings of their new mural featuring legends such as Muhammad Ali, Marion Barry, Chuck Brown, Dave Chappelle, Roberta Flack, Dick Gregory, Majic’s own Russ Parr and Donnie Simpson, Prince and more! Video is above and you can check out the pics below!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Related: [Watch] The Summit With Donnie & Russ
Related: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes & Virginia Ali Of Ben’s Chili Bowl Discuss 30 Years Of Majic
Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson & More Immortalized On Ben's Chili Bowl Wall
9 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson & More Immortalized On Ben's Chili Bowl Wall
1. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 1 of 9
2. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 2 of 9
3. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 3 of 9
4. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 4 of 9
5. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 5 of 9
6. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 6 of 9
7. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 7 of 9
8. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 8 of 9
9. Stars Shine On Ben's Chili Bowl MuralSource:Radio One D.C. 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours