New Mural On Ben’s Chili Bowl Wall Features Donnie Simpson, Russ Parr, Prince & More

Ben’s Chili Bowl is not only known for it’s delicious dogs but also for his famed mural! Friday, Ben’s unveiled the beginnings of their new mural featuring legends such as Muhammad Ali, Marion Barry, Chuck Brown, Dave Chappelle, Roberta Flack, Dick Gregory, Majic’s own Russ Parr and Donnie Simpson, Prince and more! Video is above and you can check out the pics below!

