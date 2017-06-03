Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals

captured tons of attention at Game One of the NBA Finals–especially from

When you’re a regular fan, you can go enjoy a game in peace. That’s not something Rihanna can do.

On Thursday, Rihanna‘s eyes were on the court as the Golden State Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but everyone’s eyes were on her.

It all started after one of the announcers completely lost focus when the Bajan Bad Gal strolled his way.

“Rihanna just walked in front of me.” Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

And although the cameras were focused on the game, some fans were watching the sidelines for RiRi.

Soon she was even pulling Kevin‘s attention. Granted it was after she heckled him, but he was still caught giving her the stink eye.

Listen: Rihanna yells “BRIIIIIICK!!!” at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Adam Silverous (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Durant been making eye contact with Rihanna the whole damn night 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/rTyF0miOcr — . (@Jerrzz_) June 2, 2017

Kevin Durant obviously doesn’t give a damn about Rihanna. Hit that three in front of her and then stared her down. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/m9chcAwgoM — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) June 2, 2017

Surprisingly, Kevin didn’t have much to say about Rihanna after the game–at least not anything he wanted to share with reporters.

Kevin Durant denies getting into it with Rihanna pic.twitter.com/4dm2z5mG4K — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 2, 2017

