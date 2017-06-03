News & Gossip
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals

Kevin Durant stared Rihanna down at Game One. Several times.

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Rihanna captured tons of attention at Game One of the NBA Finals–especially from Kevin Durant.

When you’re a regular fan, you can go enjoy a game in peace. That’s not something Rihanna can do.

On Thursday, Rihanna‘s eyes were on the court as the Golden State Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but everyone’s eyes were on her.

It all started after one of the announcers completely lost focus when the Bajan Bad Gal strolled his way.

And although the cameras were focused on the game, some fans were watching the sidelines for RiRi.

Soon she was even pulling Kevin‘s attention. Granted it was after she heckled him, but he was still caught giving her the stink eye.

Surprisingly, Kevin didn’t have much to say about Rihanna after the game–at least not anything he wanted to share with reporters.

