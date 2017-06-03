Black Twitter Isn’t Shocked That Bill Maher Used The N-Word

is in hot water after using the N-word during his latest Real Time interview.

The TV host was having a discussion with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, when the senator casually invited him to visit the state.

“We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sasse joked. Maher responded, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—er.”

Thoughts on Bill saying he is a house nigger? A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

The tasteless joke only mustered uncomfortable laughs from the audience, followed by backlash from viewers. The joke was shocking to just about everyone but Black Twitter, who was there to remind us that Maher has been saying offensive things like this for years now.

Bill Maher been trash for the LONGEST — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) June 3, 2017

People all over my TL saying Bill Maher did something else racist. pic.twitter.com/wgMjCzmDzj — #BlackArtMatters (@HalfAtlanta) June 3, 2017

I told ya'll to stop inviting Bill Maher to the cookout six years ago. pic.twitter.com/B16IJ4jBUj — Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher is a racist that y'all let flourish as a liberal firebrand because he made jokes about religious zealots. So yeah. — Mychal Denzel Smith (@mychalsmith) June 3, 2017

.@billmaher is partly a result of permissive silence. Folks gave him passes for Islamophobia, transphobia, sexism… and now? Case closed. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) June 3, 2017

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, HBO addressed the issue. “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.” Senator Sasse also felt he had some apologizing to do, and hopped on Twitter to confess that he should have stood up to Maher for making such an offensive joke.

“I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines,” Sasse tweets. “But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.”

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

(4of4)

"…The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Some folks don’t seem to think HBO is doling out the proper punishment. Chance The Rapper tweeted that the network should cut all ties with the political pundit.

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

What are your thoughts on Maher’s n-word joke, and how do you think HBO should handle it?

SOURCE: THR | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: