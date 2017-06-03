Watch: Chris Brown’s Manager Puts One Of His Stalkers On Blast

is no stranger to being stalked by his admirers, but today he and his team felt like sharing just how crazy things tend to get when fans show up to his home uninvited.

Recently, a member of the Team Breezy overstepped her bounds when she was caught trying to trespass on the singer’s property. The unidentified woman, dressed in Chris’s Black Pyramid line, was seen walking up the singer’s driveway with tons of luggage (guess she was planning to stay a while?) Chris’s manager, who filmed the encounter, repeatedly asks the fan to leave the property while she attempts to hide her face. “Real life stalkers randomly pop up at my crib,” Chris writes within the video.

#PressPlay These fans don't be playing! 😩 #ChrisBrown A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

The woman continues to antagonize Chris’s rep as she’s being escorted off the property, claiming it was Chris’s neighbors that pointed her in that direction. Though the weird encounter is awkwardly funny, it’s no laughing matter to Chris, who told Baller Alert that the stalker pop ups at his home is “scary” and has been happening at least 3 times a week.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #chrisbrown explains stalkers showing up at his house. Says he gets at least 3 a week #commentcreepin (swipe for more) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

This isn’t the first time a random fan has showed up uninvited to casa del Breezy. Late last year, a woman by the name of Danielle Patti was arrested not once but twice after weaseling her way into the singer’s home. Patti claimed that she and Brown had a relationship, but failed to provide any proof of this in court. In 2015, Chris was blindsided when a woman named Amira Kodcia Ayeb was found naked in the singers bed after she had snuck in an waited in his empty home for 2 days.

Well dang! We’re just glad Breezy’s alright.

SOURCE: Baller Alert | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

