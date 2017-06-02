Watch: The ‘Wonder Woman’ Cast On The Power Of Diana Prince

Parker Riley

Get your satin tights and metal bracelets ready! Wonder Woman is in theaters today and Diana Prince is about to crush the box office.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film is getting rave reviews and ticket sales are already epic. So, to prepare you for one of the baddest female superheroes ever, we sat down with the cast to discuss the power of Wonder Woman. Also, Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, gets a good laugh at Xilla’s obsession with the King of R&B — Bobby Brown!

Watch the must-see video above!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: