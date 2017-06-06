Nine Out and Proud LGBT Rappers Changing Hip Hop

Nine LGBT Rappers (PHOTOS)
1. Taylor Bennett courageously came out as bisexual earlier this year with the support of his brother Chance The Rapper.Source:Instagram 1 of 3
2. ILoveMakonnen kicked off 2017 by revealing that he’s gay via Twitter.2 of 3
3. Fly Young Red shocked hip-hop with his 2014 song “Throw That Boy P***y.”Source:Instagram 3 of 3
Back in the day, being gay was a taboo topic within hip hop. Although there is definitely more work to be done, these artists are unapologetically living their authentic lives.
For example, earlier this year, Chance The Rapper‘s brother, Taylor Bennett, set his soul free by revealing via Twitter that he identifies as bisexual — just before his 21st birthday. Chance also took to social media to congratulate his little brother on his courage.
From Taylor to Young M.A. these rappers are making the bold move to be who they are, despite haters.
In honor of LGBT Pride Month, check out these eight rappers who are openly LGBT and proud.
