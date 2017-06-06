Nine LGBT Rappers (PHOTOS) 3 photos Launch gallery Nine LGBT Rappers (PHOTOS) 1. Taylor Bennett courageously came out as bisexual earlier this year with the support of his brother Chance The Rapper. Source:Instagram 1 of 3 2. ILoveMakonnen kicked off 2017 by revealing that he’s gay via Twitter. 2 of 3 3. Fly Young Red shocked hip-hop with his 2014 song “Throw That Boy P***y.” Source:Instagram 3 of 3 Skip ad Continue reading Nine Out and Proud LGBT Rappers Changing Hip Hop Nine LGBT Rappers (PHOTOS) Back in the day, homosexuality was a pretty taboo topic within the hip hop community. These days, artists are comfortable enough with themselves and their sexuality to be openly gay and proud. Check out these eight rappers who are not afraid to embrace their sexual orientation.

Back in the day, being gay was a taboo topic within hip hop. Although there is definitely more work to be done, these artists are unapologetically living their authentic lives.

🙈🌪🍫 A post shared by NEW MUSIC IN BIO!! (@taylorbennett) on May 24, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

For example, earlier this year, Chance The Rapper‘s brother, Taylor Bennett, set his soul free by revealing via Twitter that he identifies as bisexual — just before his 21st birthday. Chance also took to social media to congratulate his little brother on his courage.

Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He's got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall pic.twitter.com/o0szrB5dBk — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 19, 2017

From Taylor to Young M.A. these rappers are making the bold move to be who they are, despite haters.

In honor of LGBT Pride Month, check out these eight rappers who are openly LGBT and proud.