Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Women In Music: Karen Briggs

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
The Freedom Concert

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Women In Music: Karen Briggs

Violinist

Portsmouth, Virginia

For over four decades Karen Briggs has wowed audiences from around the world. The American violinist

began playing professionally as a teenager later embarking on her first major tour with the British group, Soul ll Soul.

She would go on to tour with contemporary musician, Yanni for several years garnering the nickname “The Lady in Red” from her electric violin solos.

The Freedom Concert

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Briggs has performed at such locations as Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and is the first African-American violinist to perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India, and the Forbidden City in China.

In 2014 Portsmouth, officially declared November 15th “Karen Briggs Appreciation Day.”

“Amazing Grace”

“Gangsta’s Paradise”

“Persian Strut”

“Lift Every Voice and Sing”

“Renegade” — Performing w/ Yanni

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Women In Music: Karen Briggs
06.05.17
Women In Music: Ella Fitzgerald
06.02.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
06.01.17
Black Music Month DC
93.9 WKYS Celebrates Black Music Month
06.01.17
Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes…
05.30.17
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You”…
04.11.17
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC…
03.31.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
03.09.17
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.14.16
John Legend “Love Me Now” [LYRIC VIDEO]
10.07.16
Juicy J Feat. Travis Scott “No English” [MUSIC…
08.17.16
Juicy J Feat. Travis Scott “No English” [MUSIC…
08.17.16
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
06.27.16
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
06.27.16
Jay Z Talks About The Release of “Dead…
06.20.16
[Watch] Pinky KillaCorn Talks Black Music Month
06.20.16
Photos