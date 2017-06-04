Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

Gabourey Sidibe was living it up on her recent vacation with her girls—and we are living for her pictures!
The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and author took to social media to share what a great time she and her friends had on their trip to Barbados.
Here she is soaking up the rays and enjoying the water.
She also got her snorkle on:
She whips her back and forth:
Giving you a snatched waist:
Slaying in this red two piece:
Let them eat cake:
Basking in the glory of the sun:
Leaving paradise:
Between the grueling hours of being on set for Fox’s Empire and promoting her new book This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, it’s clear that this was a much-needed and deserve break for Sibide.
Here’s to working hard and playing hard too!
