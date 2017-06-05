Is Halle Berry Pregnant With Baby Number 3?

just stirred up pregnancy rumors after stepping out over the weekend with a rather noticeable baby bump.

The 50 year-old actress attended the16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, which raises money to help lift individuals out of homelessness and poverty. She was pictured on the red carpet rocking a silver sequined dress and matching jacket, hugging what appears to be a tiny baby bump.

Berry, who is already a mother to 9-year-old daughter Nahla and 3-year-old son Maceo, did not confirm her pregnancy but based on these photos surfacing, folks are definitely talking. The actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez last December and, from what we knew, has been single ever since.

If the pregnancy rumors are true, we wish Halle (and baby number 3) nothing but the best!

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

