Ben’s Chili Bowl unveiled their new mural and among the new additions are D.C. legends and our radio brethren Russ Parr and Donnie Simpson are on it!

Some of the other people on the mural are the Obamas, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Dave Chappelle and Wale. Check out the wall below.

Other people are going to be added, including Taraji P. Henson and Roberta Flack.

