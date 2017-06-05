5 Things You Didn’t Know About Future #BirthdayBashATL2017

Future is a rapper, singer, song writer, and producer from none other than Atlanta, Georgia! The creative and consistent rap artist is not only known for his hits, such as ‘Mask Off’ and ‘March Madness’, but he’s also known for his versatility in his ability to go from trap to R&B.

Here are some things you may not have known about Future:

1. First thing you may not have known is when he was younger he read a lot of Shakespeare in school which inspired him to create poetry and rap.

2. Growing up, Future’s favorite video game was Sonic.

3. Future’s favorite cartoon is Popeye.

4. In high school, Future was a very gifted basketball player but had to quit because he got shot in his hand.

5. Two artists that Future looks up to musically are Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

