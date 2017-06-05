Music
Home > Music

Oh, Lord: Twitter Chimes In After Kendrick Lamar Buys His Little Sister A New Car

Thoughts?

Staff
Leave a comment

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Juan Ocampo / Getty


Kendrick Lamar made headlines over the weekend when he blessed his little sister with a brand new car as a high school graduation gift. His sister, Kayla Duckworth, loved the practical 2017 Toyota Camry he bought her and even tweeted out a big “thank you” to her generous bro. Of course Twitter chimed in with thoughts about K. Dot not copping her a more expensive whip… being that he’s Kendrick Lamar and all.

“Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar ❤️ 2017 Toyota,” Kayla tweeted alongside the photo below.

She also hopped on Instagram and Snapchat to say thank you.

Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar

A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on

While she was clearly overjoyed, some were stunned at Kendrick’s pick, since (they’re assuming) he can afford a much more expensive gift. Thankfully, most applauded Kendrick for living life on the humble side.

And then there was one (lol):

See some photos from Kayla’s big day below (and let the girl live her best life in her brand new Camry).

Love them

A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on

✔️

A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on

REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

9 photos Launch gallery

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

Continue reading Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album Damn on Friday and the Internet just can't stop talking about it. The rapper's fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot's hot new album.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos