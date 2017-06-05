Oh, Lord: Twitter Chimes In After Kendrick Lamar Buys His Little Sister A New Car

Kendrick Lamar made headlines over the weekend when he blessed his little sister with a brand new car as a high school graduation gift. His sister, Kayla Duckworth, loved the practical 2017 Toyota Camry he bought her and even tweeted out a big “thank you” to her generous bro. Of course Twitter chimed in with thoughts about K. Dot not copping her a more expensive whip… being that he’s Kendrick Lamar and all.
“Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar 2017 Toyota,” Kayla tweeted alongside the photo below.
She also hopped on Instagram and Snapchat to say thank you.
While she was clearly overjoyed, some were stunned at Kendrick’s pick, since (they’re assuming) he can afford a much more expensive gift. Thankfully, most applauded Kendrick for living life on the humble side.
And then there was one (lol):
See some photos from Kayla’s big day below (and let the girl live her best life in her brand new Camry).
