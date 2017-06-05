Oh, Lord: Twitter Chimes In After Kendrick Lamar Buys His Little Sister A New Car

Kendrick Lamar made headlines over the weekend when he blessed his little sister with a brand new car as a high school graduation gift. His sister, Kayla Duckworth, loved the practical 2017 Toyota Camry he bought her and even tweeted out a big “thank you” to her generous bro. Of course Twitter chimed in with thoughts about K. Dot not copping her a more expensive whip… being that he’s Kendrick Lamar and all.

“Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar 2017 Toyota,” Kayla tweeted alongside the photo below.

Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar ❤️ 2017 Toyota pic.twitter.com/4JuKX5NRor — Kayla Duckworth (@Silnovia) June 2, 2017

She also hopped on Instagram and Snapchat to say thank you.

Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

While she was clearly overjoyed, some were stunned at Kendrick’s pick, since (they’re assuming) he can afford a much more expensive gift. Thankfully, most applauded Kendrick for living life on the humble side.

Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a Toyota Camry as HS grad gift &ppl on IG are losing it.. seems like an appropriate 1st car to me. — Yoshie (@iAYoshie) June 3, 2017

I'm glad @kendricklamar isn't a hypocrite and he's living what he's preaching. #stayhumble congratulations on graduating and your new car! — Ahmer (@ahmerm92) June 3, 2017

Kendrick Lamar bought his little sister a $25k car outright with no payment plan or loans to deal with it = the right thing to do — ReadMyBioB4UTweetMe (@RealJohnLove) June 3, 2017

People mad at Kendrick Lamar because he gave his sister a new Camry for graduation instead of a Luxury car. I'm so sick of yall — JD (@MrJohnD) June 3, 2017

I don't understand why people would be so concerned about what kind of car Kendrick Lamar bought his sister??? 🤔🤔🤔 — b.✨ (@britttaxo) June 3, 2017

And then there was one (lol):

Man ion give a damn. If Kendrick Lamar is my brother IM GETTING A FOREIGN CAR https://t.co/SrZ8apuOgJ — KENNNN (@ooplaa_yabish) June 3, 2017

See some photos from Kayla’s big day below (and let the girl live her best life in her brand new Camry).

I did it mama! Not only did I get pregnant at the age of 13 years old I graduated early but I wouldn't be were I am today without this beautiful woman here, thank you mama! ❤️ A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Love them A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT