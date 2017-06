Well that was interesting….Alll morning, social media was in a tizzy after seeing what appeared to be a very pregnant Halle Berry rocking a baby bump on the red carpet…but was it all just a little steak and potatoes pushing through??

The rumors spread quickly that Berry was pregnant with her third child at the age of 50..but she quickly shut things down when she posted to her Instagram page…

Halle Berry Says She's NOT Pregnant: 'Can a Girl Have Some Steak and Fries?' [Photo] https://t.co/OdBa0v0vFw via @lovebscott — B. Scott (@lovebscott) June 5, 2017

Let the woman eat! #HalleBerry says she isn't pregnant but just enjoyed some steak & fries after being photographed this weekend. pic.twitter.com/7f8ZdfNdhC — B. Scott (@lovebscott) June 5, 2017

