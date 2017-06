Your browser does not support iframes.

Megan Kelly doesn’t recognize African American anchor on the Today Show. The Russ Parr Morning Show looks back at her racist moments. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: