Pharrell Surprises A Young Cancer Patient With A Visit And Brings Him Onstage

Pharrell continues to be a shining light of hope for so many. Eight-year-old Reef Carneson suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has been in the hospital since he turned one. He’s a huge Pharrell fan and dreamed of meeting him someday.

When Pharrell got word, he arranged for Reef to attend his concert on Saturday in Philadelphia. Because Reef’s immune system is so weak Pharrell arranged for a car service to drive him all the way from Cincinnati.

This story makes us all happy. Watch the amazing video above.

