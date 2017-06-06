Rihanna Shuts Down People Talking About Her Curvy New Body

For some folks,has been raising some eye brows recently and it’s not for her usual daring fashion choices. The pop star has put on a little extra weight, according to pictures and, of course, rumors have started flying.

Apparently, Rihanna peeped the body talk and gave a response on Instagram. She posted a meme reading, “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, then you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Seems like the Barbados songstress is taking a page out her song with Kendrick Lamar, “Loyalty.” If you ain’t here for the the thick goodness, then you won’t be here for anything else. Tell me who you’re loyal to.

Of course, pregnancy rumors weren’t off the table when discussing RiRi’s weight, but she has yet to confirm or deny. She could also be gearing up for another acting role that requires a little extra weight. The “Work” singer just finished filming Ocean’s Eight, set to hit theaters in 2018.

Rihanna could just be doing her own thing. Live your life, Rih!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: