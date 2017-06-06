So Icey! Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Set To Star In Their Own BET Reality Show

The couple, known for being very open about their love for each other on Instagram, is now headed to the small screen. On Monday, the makeup maven announced that she and Gucci will have a yet-to-be-titled docuseries slated for BET. According to Billboard, the show will follow the long-time couple as their families blend ahead of their upcoming nuptials on October 17, 2017.
A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on
The show will also offer a look into their individual hustles with Guwop’s new music and and Ka’oir’s beauty line. Carlos King, who produces The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Hollywood Divas, will executive produce the untitled show.
1. 1. Ashley Benson has been flooding Instagram with the best pictures, including her time hanging out with Gucci Mane, Selena Gomez, and thugging with Vanessa Hudgens. || Photo Credit: Ashley Benson/ Instagram
1 of 5
2. 2. Ashley Benson has been flooding Instagram with the best pictures, including her time hanging out with Gucci Mane, Selena Gomez, and thugging with Vanessa Hudgens. || Photo Credit: Ashley Benson/ Instagram
2 of 5
3. 3. Ashley Benson has been flooding Instagram with the best pictures, including her time hanging out with Gucci Mane, Selena Gomez, and thugging with Vanessa Hudgens. || Photo Credit: Ashley Benson/ Instagram
3 of 5
4. 4. Ashley Benson has been flooding Instagram with the best pictures, including her time hanging out with Gucci Mane, Selena Gomez, and thugging with Vanessa Hudgens. || Photo Credit: Ashley Benson/ Instagram
4 of 5
5. 5. Ashley Benson has been flooding Instagram with the best pictures, including her time hanging out with Gucci Mane, Selena Gomez, and thugging with Vanessa Hudgens. || Photo Credit: Ashley Benson/ Instagram
5 of 5
Continue reading Ashley Benson Kicks It With Gucci Mane In The Trap (PHOTOS)
Ashley Benson Kicks It With Gucci Mane In The Trap (PHOTOS)