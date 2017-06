In Danni’s Dish we find out that Carmelo Anthony may have a beef with comedian Chris Rock over his flirtauious interview with Wendy Williams over Lala Anthony? Was Rock foul over his dirty macking or is Melo tripping? That and more in Danni’s Dish with The Fam In The Morning.

