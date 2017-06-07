The Paley Center For Media Presents ‘Planet Rock: The Story of Hip-Hop & the Crack Generation’
Its Going Down On Basketball Wives LA Between Evelyn Lozada And Jackie Christie Next Week
Evelyn Lozada’s return to Basketball Wives LA this season has been hyped because of the back and forth she’s had with cast member Jackie Christie. Things are finally coming to a head this week. Check out the video
