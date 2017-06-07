Chance The Rapper Holds A Press Conference In Support Of Chicago Schools

[Listen] Danni’s Dish: Chance The Humanitarian!

Congrats to Chance The Rapper! The Chicago-Born rapper will receive the Humanitarian award at the upcoming BET Awards! Chance took to Twitter to talk about the presitgious honor. Also, Tyrese gives ladies more bad advice but Ne-Yo comes to their defense and more in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In the Morning.

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

