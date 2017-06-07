[Listen] Danni’s Dish: Chance The Humanitarian!

Congrats to Chance The Rapper! The Chicago-Born rapper will receive the Humanitarian award at the upcoming BET Awards! Chance took to Twitter to talk about the presitgious honor. Also, Tyrese gives ladies more bad advice but Ne-Yo comes to their defense and more in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In the Morning.
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. History.3 of 12
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 12
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 12
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.8 of 12
9. Common is pleased.9 of 12
10. Even Larry King had to chime in.10 of 12
11. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.11 of 12
12. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.12 of 12
