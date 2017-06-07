Continue reading [Listen] Danni’s Dish: Chance The Humanitarian!

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.