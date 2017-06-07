The Cast Of All Eyez On Me Talk About The Movie, 2Pac’s Legacy & More

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

The 2Pac Biopic All Eyez On Me is one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. To get your ready for the flick, the cast of the members of the cast including Demetrius Shipp, Jr (who plays legendary rapper Tupac Shakur) and Kat Graham (who plays Jada Pinkett) & Producer LT Hutton talks about why it was so important to create a film that does Hip-Hop justice.

