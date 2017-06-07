Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Comedian Jay Mohr Drops The N-Word In A Bizarre Twitter Rant About Boosie Badazz

See the wild tweets.

Staff
Leave a comment

Jay Mohr

Source: Getty / Getty


Bill Maher isn’t the only White comic catching heat for using the N-word — comedian Jay Mohr just willingly added himself to the list.

Mohr took to Twitter to react to a homophobic rant from Boosie Badaz. Although the Baton Rouge rapper used several gay slurs, Jay harped on the amount of times Boosie used the n-word:

That wasn’t the only time Mohr dropped the N-bomb. He chimed in on another Twitter convo, see below:

The rant comes just days after Bill Maher set the Internet on fire with his controversial comment about being a “house ni**a.” Although Mohr has used the n-word before in his comedy routines, this may not have been the best time to say it again.

Thoughts?

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES

Black Twitter's Response To Yahoo's N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

13 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter's Response To Yahoo's N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

Continue reading Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

Black Twitter's Response To Yahoo's N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

NewsOne reports: Yahoo Finance's social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.” Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gifs exposing the error. Buzzfeed News credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag. Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done. Check out the funniest Twitter responses in the accompanying gallery.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos