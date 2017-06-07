Comedian Jay Mohr Drops The N-Word In A Bizarre Twitter Rant About Boosie Badazz

Bill Maher isn’t the only White comic catching heat for using the N-word — comedian Jay Mohr just willingly added himself to the list.
Mohr took to Twitter to react to a homophobic rant from Boosie Badaz. Although the Baton Rouge rapper used several gay slurs, Jay harped on the amount of times Boosie used the n-word:
That wasn’t the only time Mohr dropped the N-bomb. He chimed in on another Twitter convo, see below:
The rant comes just days after Bill Maher set the Internet on fire with his controversial comment about being a “house ni**a.” Although Mohr has used the n-word before in his comedy routines, this may not have been the best time to say it again.
Thoughts?
Black Twitter's Response To Yahoo's N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold
13 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter's Response To Yahoo's N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold
1. Yahoo Finance made a huge typo in one of their tweets, and unfortunately, everyone caught it.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Classic.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. Lt. J.R. Smith reporting for duty.Source:Instagram 3 of 13
4. Facts!Source:Instagram 4 of 13
5. Finished & Done.Source:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Word to Soulja Boy.6 of 13
7. Free before 12!7 of 13
8. Barely...8 of 13
9. History repeats.9 of 13
10. Waves don't die.10 of 13
11. El Oh El!11 of 13
12. CP time.12 of 13
13. Where's the lie?13 of 13
comments – Add Yours