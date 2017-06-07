Comedian Jay Mohr Drops The N-Word In A Bizarre Twitter Rant About Boosie Badazz

Mohr took to Twitter to react to a homophobic rant from Boosie Badaz. Although the Baton Rouge rapper used several gay slurs, Jay harped on the amount of times Boosie used the n-word:

LIL Boosie says Nigga 19 times but twitter accusing him of

Being homophobic.

🏳 — Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) June 6, 2017

That wasn’t the only time Mohr dropped the N-bomb. He chimed in on another Twitter convo, see below:

This nigga just got called corny https://t.co/TNchXmzWFb — Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) June 6, 2017

The rant comes just days after Bill Maher set the Internet on fire with his controversial comment about being a “house ni**a.” Although Mohr has used the n-word before in his comedy routines, this may not have been the best time to say it again.

