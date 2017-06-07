Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien

Nas and Lauryn Hill have more in common than a classic hip hop duet and an upcoming tour.

Just like the legendary singer, Esco is having some problems with paying his taxes. According to Bossip, the state of California’s Tax Franchise Board recently slapped the veteran rapper with a tax lien for $294,057 for income from 2014 and 2015. Reports say that the amount will continue to garner interest until the debt is paid, and the state could even come for the Nas’s properties.

Unfortunately for the rapper, the lien will also become attached to any new property that he decides to buy. But this isn’t the first time Nas found himself on Uncle Sam’s bad side. Earlier this year, he paid more than $3.5 million in back taxes after the IRS accused him of not paying federal income taxes in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Nas also still owes nearly $426,000 to the state of Georgia on income he earned in 2007.

Hopefully, with the proceeds from his upcoming tour with Lauryn Hill, they both can be in the clear with the federal government. Nas and L. Boogie are set to embark on a North American tour starting in September.

Check out the tour dates here.



