Will Ghost Get Life? Omari Hardwick & Joseph Sikora Talks Season 4 Of “Power”

Season 4 of the hit TV series “Power” hits Starz June 25th and from the trailers we are wondering if Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick will be put behind bars forever for a crime he didn’t commit (this time). Will Tommy (Joseph Sikora) become the drug king that his friend use to be? Are they even still friends? Ghost and Tommy spill the details on what to expect in the upcoming season.

