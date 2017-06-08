Will Ghost Get Life? Omari Hardwick & Joseph Sikora Talks Season 4 Of “Power”

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Season 4 of the hit TV series “Power” hits Starz June 25th and from the trailers we are wondering if Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick will be put behind bars forever for a crime he didn’t commit (this time). Will Tommy (Joseph Sikora) become the drug king that his friend use to be? Are they even still friends? Ghost and Tommy spill the details on what to expect in the upcoming season.
15 Shades Of The Powerfully Sexy Omari Hardwick
1. Omari is an accomplished poet, performing spoken word at the National Poetry Slam and on Versus and Flow to name a few.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Omari was an all around athlete, playing sports most of his life. He was a member of his high school state championship football team, as well as a Defensive Back for the University Of Georgia.Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. While attending the University Of Georgia, Omari became a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Incorporated Fraternity, Zeta Pi Chapter.Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. After finishing college, Omari became a non-drafted member of the San Diego Chargers for one year.Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. After studying theater in New York, Omari moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career and at that time because of financial reasons he had to live out of his Ford Focus. Ironically enough, when he got the job on the television series Dark Blue, the series location was filmed where he used to park his car.Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Omari has twenty tattoos.Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. It takes Omari two hours to cover his tattoos when he has to do topless or partially nude shots. He leaves the wings uncovered in memory of his brother.Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Omari Hardwick and his wife Jennifer are expecting their second child in 2015.Source:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Omari with a great #powerfam ❤️. These two girls make it easy to loan my Hubbz @omarihardwickofficial out. #SisterWives #RealWomenSupportEachOtherSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. The Omari Hardwick Blueapple Poetry Network is an after school spoken word poetry program that is free of cost to high school, middle school and some elementary children in the Broward County School System of Fort Lauderdale.Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. The music video he starred in with Melanie Fiona, “Wrong Side Of Love,” was directed by Larenz Tate and nominated for a Grammy.Source:Instagram 11 of 12
12. On Friday you loaned me 41 big ones Lord. You just keep adding that which you have decided i can handle. Thank you for loaning me my birth family. Thank you for loaning me the family i made. Thank you ALL the ancestors angels heroes family friends mentors teachers artist athletes mother Teresas beautiful roses growing outa concrete that helped my feet survive the big FEAT of making my 1st 41 COUNT. -Omari HardwickSource:Instagram 12 of 12
