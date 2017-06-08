The DMV
Home > The DMV

Local Women In Music – Episode 2: Radio One Music Director Talya

Staff
Leave a comment


It’s Black Music Month and we’re highlighting local women who are killing the game…

This week’s episode of “Local Women in Music” for BMM highlights Talya, a D.C. native who is the music director for 92Q at Radio One – Baltimore. Watch up top as she discusses how she got her start and why music plays such an important part in her life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

If you agree when we say knowledge is power and music is life, click HERE for daily updates on the past, present and future of black music as we celebrate the culture all month long!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

17 photos Launch gallery

Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

Continue reading Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos