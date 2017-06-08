Local Women In Music – Episode 2: Radio One Music Director Talya

It’s Black Music Month and we’re highlighting local women who are killing the game…
This week’s episode of “Local Women in Music” for BMM highlights Talya, a D.C. native who is the music director for 92Q at Radio One – Baltimore. Watch up top as she discusses how she got her start and why music plays such an important part in her life.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
If you agree when we say knowledge is power and music is life, click HERE for daily updates on the past, present and future of black music as we celebrate the culture all month long!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
17 photos Launch gallery
Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
1. Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s1 of 17
2. Janet Jackson2 of 17
3. Janet Jackson3 of 17
4. Mariah Carey4 of 17
5. Mariah Carey5 of 17
6. TLC6 of 17
7. TLC7 of 17
8. Queen Latifah8 of 17
9. Destiny’s Child9 of 17
10. Destiny’s Child10 of 17
11. Monica11 of 17
12. Whitney Houston12 of 17
13. Whitney Houston13 of 17
14. Brandy14 of 17
15. Brandy15 of 17
16. Lil Kim16 of 17
17. Lil Kim17 of 17
comments – Add Yours