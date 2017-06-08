Watch: Tidal Releases A Teaser For Mysterious ‘4:44’ Film Starring Mahershala Ali & Lupita Nyong’o

mysterious “4:44” ads that are plastered all over New York City and displayed on most of the sites centered around hip hop culture.People have been speculating all week about the
Conspiracy theories about the ad ranged from Kanye West having new music on the way to Jay Z dropping a new album. During Wednesday’s broadcast of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired that revealed the “4:44” mystery — sort of. Tidal and Sprint have apparently partnered up on a project that features Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.
Adding fuel to the suspicion, on Thursday morning, Sprint tweeting that customers would have the opportunity for a complimentary six-month Tidal trial. Starting June 9, both new and existing customers can get six months of Tidal for $0.00.
Check out the full trailer above and more info about the Tidal/Sprint partnership here.
Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Sprint Purchasing A Stake In TIDAL
7 photos Launch gallery
Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Sprint Purchasing A Stake In TIDAL
1. You do the math.1 of 7
2. Note to Sprint users.2 of 7
3. Major bag alert.3 of 7
4. Questions that need answers.4 of 7
5. "Difficult takes a day, impossible takes a week."5 of 7
6. The biggest joy of them all.6 of 7
7. Fingers crossed.7 of 7
comments – Add Yours