Eminem Gifts Flint Graduates With Beats By Dre Headphones

Eminem surprised over 200 Flint community school graduates in a major way on Tuesday night.

The rapper took some time to congratulate the teens and took things a step further when he commemorated the special day by giving them all a pair of Beats by Dre headphones. Em wasn’t there in person, so the young adults listened to a message he recorded for them. He said, “What’s up class of 2017? This is Eminem. I just want to say congratulations to the graduating seniors of Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy. Congrats to all your guys’ hard work, man. You earned this moment.”

The students, who were all really excited, cheered and applauded Eminem and his Marshall Mathers Foundation. See the video above.

One Flint Northwestern student spoke to MLive about the special moment, saying ” “I thought he was just going to give his speech on the speaker and it just was going to be that. I greatly appreciate Eminem for giving out like he did. He didn’t have to and the fact that he can see so much potential in Flint and Flint students, it just makes the gift so much more worth keeping.”

Back in August 2016, Eminem, the Marshall Mathers Foundation, and the Kids in Need Foundation gave Freeman Elementary kids in Flint over 240 backpacks filled with school supplies. So, this wasn’t his first good deed for the community of Flint and we’ve got a feeling it won’t be his last.