Prayers Up: Phil Collins Hospitalized After Fall

Send a prayer up for singer Phil Collins who is now in a hospital recovering after a nasty fall in his hotel room. Collins who is 66 years old has been recouping from back surgery and awakened late at night. After getting up to go to the restroom Collins slipped and fell in his hotel room hitting his head.

Collins hit his head on a chair and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He received stitches and is now resting. Below is a statement that was posted on his Facebook page:

Collins will resume his tour later this summer.