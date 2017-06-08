BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi Coates Team Up For ‘Wrong Answer’

#BlackExcellence is in full effect y’all!

Deadline reported that Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther team of director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are reuniting for the fourth time for the upcoming film Wrong Answer. The film is based on the true story of how Atlanta high school educators participated in an intricate, systemic standardized-test cheating scandal in 2013.

Jordan, who is clearly Coogler’s muse, is tapped to play Damany Lewis, a math teacher at Parks Middle School who got caught changing the scores of his students’ standardized tests that were part of the No Child Left Behind program whose goal was to bolster students test scores on a nationwide level, the entertainment website noted. The cheating was eventually discovered with some teachers receiving up to seven years of jail time on racketeering charges, AV Club writes.

Sounds dope.

Even better? The script is being written by New Yorker journalist and Between The World And Me author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

The film will be co-produced by Coogler and Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B that produced Oscar-winning pictures Moonlight and 12 Years A Slave.

According to Deadline, while promoting Creed a few years back, Coogler and Jordan both talked about wanting to make this film by any means necessary. Thankfully, their wish came true.

We can’t wait to see this one!

SOURCE: Deadline; AV Club

RELATED NEWS:

Michael B. Jordan Signs Development Deal To Produce Film, Television Projects

Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Very Toxic’

Cassius Drops #FirstSupper Cover Featuring 30 ‘Unapologetics’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: