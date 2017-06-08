Cassius Drops #FirstSupper Cover Featuring 30 ‘Unapologetics’

Cassius Life just dropped their June cover and it’s full of some of the most unapologetic, bold cultural icons in our culture.

“The First Supper” illustration is divided into four covers, featuring 30 cultural “disruptors” like Rihanna, Beyonce, Cardi B., Malcolm X, Tyler the Creator, Kendrick Lamar and more. Illustrated by Mark Hammermeister, the four covers are broken up as the IDGAFs, the Unapologetically Blacks, The Sexual[ity] Healers and The Missionaries. Each cover has a corresponding piece written by the Cassius editorial team.

Check out the cover art above and read all the features here, at CassiusLife.com.

