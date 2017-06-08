Mary J. Blige Ordered To Pay Spousal Support To Kendu Isaacs

The tumultuous divorce drama between Mary J. Blige and estranged husband Kendu Isaacs has come to a head–a judge has ruled that Blige must pay Isaacs spousal support, TMZ reports.

Blige was ordered to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month, which is $100,000 less than he requested. The court ruled that Isaacs was entitled to a slice of Blige’s income to help maintain the living standards he was used to while married to the R&B songstress.

In addition, Blige will have to back pay spousal support for her ex dating back to September and will have to cover his attorney fees.

Back in July, Blige filed for divorce from Isaacs, citing irreconcilable differences. The ‘No More Drama’ singer originally tried to block Isaac from receiving spousal support because the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement. The couple was married for 12 years.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED LINKS

Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening To Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige On Ex’s Mistress: ‘She’s My Becky With The Good Hair’

Oh No: Mary J. Blige Files For Divorce From Kendu

Also On 93.9 WKYS: