'Power' Washington, DC Premiere

‘Power’ Washington, DC Premiere

Photo by 'Power' Washington, DC Premiere

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Exclusive] Larenz Tate Talks Longevity & His Role In The Upcoming Season Of Power Season 4

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Actor Larenz Tate joins the cast for season 4 of the hit TV series “Power.” He gives details on what to expect in his role of Congressman Rashard Tate. How will he effect the fate of Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick? Find out here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Related: [Exclusive] Lela Loren Talks About Angela’s Relationships On Power
Related: [Exclusive] What Happened To LaKeisha? Lala Spills The Details!
Related: [Exclusive] Actor David Fumero Talks About The Upcoming Season Of Power

From ‘Love Jones’ To ‘Waiting To Exhale’: The 10 Best Movie Soundtracks Of All Time!

11 photos Launch gallery

From ‘Love Jones’ To ‘Waiting To Exhale’: The 10 Best Movie Soundtracks Of All Time!

Continue reading [Exclusive] Larenz Tate Talks Longevity & His Role In The Upcoming Season Of Power Season 4

From ‘Love Jones’ To ‘Waiting To Exhale’: The 10 Best Movie Soundtracks Of All Time!

Larenz Tate

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos