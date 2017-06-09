[Exclusive] Larenz Tate Talks Longevity & His Role In The Upcoming Season Of Power Season 4

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Actor Larenz Tate joins the cast for season 4 of the hit TV series “Power.” He gives details on what to expect in his role of Congressman Rashard Tate. How will he effect the fate of Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick? Find out here.
