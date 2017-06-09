'Power' Season 4 Washington, DC Premiere

‘Power’ Season 4 Washington, DC Premiere

Photo by 'Power' Season 4 Washington, DC Premiere

[Exclusive] What Happened To LaKeisha? Lala Spills The Details!

The Fam In The Morning
One of the biggest mysteries from season 3 of Power is the disappearance of Lala‘s character Lakeisha. What did Tommy do to her? Is she dead? Did he stash her somewhere? LaLa tells you what to expect for her character and how she stays so grounded with Danni Starr.

Starz' 'Power' Washington, D.C. Season Four Premiere

The Stars Were Out At Power Season 4 Red Carpet At Newseum In Washington D.C.

The Stars Were Out At Power Season 4 Red Carpet At Newseum In Washington D.C.

The Stars Were Out At Power Season 4 Red Carpet At Newseum In Washington D.C.

Lala Anthony

