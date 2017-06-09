[Exclusive] What Happened To LaKeisha? Lala Spills The Details!

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

One of the biggest mysteries from season 3 of Power is the disappearance of Lala‘s character Lakeisha. What did Tommy do to her? Is she dead? Did he stash her somewhere? LaLa tells you what to expect for her character and how she stays so grounded with Danni Starr.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.