[Exclusive] Lela Loren Talks About Angela’s Relationships On Power

The character of Angela Valdes is one of the most powerful on TV. She’s a sharp FBI agent looking to take down the bad guys but oozes sex appeal especially with her scenes with Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick. However, it’s more to the relationships with the characters on Power and Lela Loren talks about it with Danni Starr On The Fam In The Morning.

