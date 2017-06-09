Danni’s Dish: Nicki Is Not Done Aiming At Remy Ma

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we talked about Diddy and Suge Knight co-signing the All Eyez On Me film, August Alsina‘s alleged response to a few fans and Nicki Minaj continuing to drop bars on Remy Ma and Papoose.
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every Woman
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every Woman
1. Love is Life.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. She can give you Bronx Beauty….Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Or Bronx Bully.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. She’s surrounded by a few male bosses that want to see her go all the way up, and stay there.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. She’s overcome traumatic experiences like a miscarriage and still walks around with joy and grace.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. This photo speaks for itself. #BlackWomenThrowDownSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Her kids are priority number one.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. She fights and makes up with her brother.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Body-hugging Fashion Nova dresses are a must have.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. She wanted her happily ever after and got it.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
