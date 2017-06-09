2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Danni’s Dish: Nicki Is Not Done Aiming At Remy Ma

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we talked about Diddy and Suge Knight co-signing the All Eyez On Me film, August Alsina‘s alleged response to a few fans and Nicki Minaj continuing to drop bars on Remy Ma and Papoose.

Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every Woman

Remy Ma may be one of the hottest artist in the game right now, but sometimes we forget that stars are just like us. After spending six and a half years in prison, Rem dedicated her time to be the best mother, wife and emcee she could be — and needless to say, she’s excelling at all of those things. From cooking large meals for the entire family to switching up her hairstyles to match her personality, check out these photos that prove Remy is just like every woman. *cues Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman*

