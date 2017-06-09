Riley Knoxx And Shiqueeta-Lee

Riley Knoxx And Shiqueeta-Lee

Riley Knoxx And Shiqueeta-Lee Talk Capital Pride With The Fam

shermradio
This weekend is Capital Pride in DC and we had a couple of Nellie’s Drag Brunch all-stars on to talk about the festivities and the importance of Pride.

