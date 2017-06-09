Singer MikexAngel has been grinding for a minute. The singer/songwriter has been on tour with Trey Songz and at his D.C. Stop for KYS Live he tore the house down. Now Angie Ange finally gets the chance to sit down with the singer to talk about his new single “One Time.” ‘NOTHiN2SOMETHiN’ EP and what he was doing exactly one year ago today.

Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant 79 photos Launch gallery Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant 1. 1 of 79 2. 2 of 79 3. 3 of 79 4. 4 of 79 5. 5 of 79 6. 6 of 79 7. 7 of 79 8. 8 of 79 9. 9 of 79 10. 10 of 79 11. 11 of 79 12. 12 of 79 13. 13 of 79 14. 14 of 79 15. 15 of 79 16. 16 of 79 17. 17 of 79 18. 18 of 79 19. 19 of 79 20. 20 of 79 21. 21 of 79 22. 22 of 79 23. 23 of 79 24. 24 of 79 25. 25 of 79 26. 26 of 79 27. 27 of 79 28. 28 of 79 29. 29 of 79 30. 30 of 79 31. 31 of 79 32. 32 of 79 33. 33 of 79 34. 34 of 79 35. 35 of 79 36. 36 of 79 37. 37 of 79 38. 38 of 79 39. 39 of 79 40. 40 of 79 41. 41 of 79 42. 42 of 79 43. 43 of 79 44. 44 of 79 45. 45 of 79 46. 46 of 79 47. 47 of 79 48. 48 of 79 49. 49 of 79 50. 50 of 79 51. 51 of 79 52. 52 of 79 53. 53 of 79 54. 54 of 79 55. 55 of 79 56. 56 of 79 57. 57 of 79 58. 58 of 79 59. 59 of 79 60. 60 of 79 61. 61 of 79 62. 62 of 79 63. 63 of 79 64. 64 of 79 65. 65 of 79 66. 66 of 79 67. 67 of 79 68. 68 of 79 69. 69 of 79 70. 70 of 79 71. 71 of 79 72. 72 of 79 73. 73 of 79 74. 74 of 79 75. 75 of 79 76. 76 of 79 77. 77 of 79 78. 78 of 79 79. 79 of 79 Skip ad Continue reading [Exclusive] Angie’s Newness: Get To Know MikexAngel Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant