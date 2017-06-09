Extra Butter: From Horsing Around To Life Lessons In ‘The Mummy’



Are you ready for the “dark universe”? Universal is getting all their old gods and monsters together for a brand new world of mayhem and The Mummy is your introduction. Tom Cruise, Jake Johnson, Courtney B., Vance signed on for this scary, funny and action-packed thriller.

I talked to the cast for this week’s Extra Butter. We found out what it took for Sofia Boutella to transform into her character, got some advice on success from Courtney B. Vance and much more.

Check out the video above. The Mummy is in theaters now.

