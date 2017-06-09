Zoe Saldana Stars In Sia’s Latest Music Video To Help #endHIV

Sia is one of the most talented music artists of our time, writing not only for herself, but also for some of your favorite stars, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Adele. She also is known for preferring to stay out of the public eye (and often not showing her face on red carpets).

“Free Me” is out now worldwide. Get the link in the bio to download/stream the song. All proceeds from this song will be donated to @endHIV 💓💕 #endHIV A post shared by SIA (@siathisisacting) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

may be known for her acting, but she is also a talented dancer and collaborated with the singer and songwriter to create the video for ‘Free Me.’ 100% of the proceeds made from the song will benefit the #endHIV campaign.

The #endHIV campaign is driven by the Abzyme Research Foundation an organization that offers a new model to research, education, advocacy and funding around HIV. The non-profit organization behind this campaign was founded in 2011 to harness the technology already developed to bring an HIV vaccine to human trials, and ultimately to patients. This organization is unique because they are working with Dr. Paul and Covalent Bioscience, Inc., a biotech company that is developing the E-Vaccine. Dr. Richard Massey, the CEO for Covalent Bioscience, “Our Company is strongly committed to being a leader in not just the development of an HIV vaccine, but also in the creation of sales and distribution practices that allow access to innovations in HIV treatment and prevention to all, not just those that can afford it.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported at the end of 2013, 40% of individuals living in the United States with HIV were African-American. While new cases of HIV have decreased in Black women from 2005 to 2014, it is rising for African-American men who identify as gay or bisexual.

The captivating music video, starring Zoe Saldana like you have never seen her before. She plays a brave, expecting mother who finds out she is HIV positive. Her performance, unfortunately, is a reality that many women face in the global HIV/AIDS epidemic. The video was directed by Blake Martin, produced by Kimberly Stuckwisch and narrated by Oscar winning actress Julianne Moore.

Sia stated,

“The HIV/AIDS epidemic is one that can affect anyone, particularly child-bearing women around the globe. I’ve proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, ‘Free Me,’ to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic.”

Beauties, let’s find a cure together. Download the song, here and donate to support modern HIV research with a promising future, here.

DON’T MISS:

Taraji P. Henson’s Latest M.A.C. Collection Will Help Those Affected By HIV Or AIDS

Tamron Hall Dedicates First Day Away From NBC To HIV/AIDS Charity

The Heartbreaking Moment That Led ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis To Fight Against HIV/AIDS