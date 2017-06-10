2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Photo by 2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

DJ Gemini
Home > DJ Gemini

Dj Gemini & EZ Street #LunchBreakMix (Kanye West Birthday Edition)

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Shout to the Legendary Kanye West! Celebrating his Birthday. What better way to celebrate than by partying with EZ Street & Dj Gemini inside the World Famous #LunchBreakMix. All the Classics. Check it out.

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading Dj Gemini & EZ Street #LunchBreakMix (Kanye West Birthday Edition)

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged psychotic breakdown, Kanye West went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up Trump Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here’s what the Internet had to say…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos