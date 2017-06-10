Authorities Give Details On James Hardy’s Death

Authorities have recovered the body of James Hardy, and they’re sharing new details about his sudden, tragic death.

The ex-NFL player, who once dated Toya Wright, was found dead in an Indiana river. According to TMZ.com, a City water plant employee saw James’ body in log jam in the Maumee River on Wednesday. The unidentified worker then called authorities

Sources told TMZ.com that it appears James, 31, had been in the water for a few days after his family first reported him missing on May 30.

ESPN reports that the coroner’s office identified his body on Thursday, pegging him as the former Buffalo Bills player.

RELATED STORIES:

Rosario Dawson Finds Her Husband Dead Inside Her Home

’16 & Pregnant’ Reality Star Found Dead At 23

Also On 93.9 WKYS: