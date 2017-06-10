Ed Hartwell Claims Keshia Knight Pulliam Broke Their Custody Agreement

Ed Hartwell has accused Keshia Knight Pulliam of violating their custody agreement to support Bill Cosby.

When Keshia stepped out to accompany Bill to his sexual assault trial, she crossed a major line. According to TMZ.com, she allegedly broke the part of their custody agreement over their daughter Ella Grace, which forbids Keshia from leaving their home state with the baby.

Per the agreement, Ed only gets visitation with Ella for one hour twice a week. Keshia’s trip completely superceded that. Reportedly, he was supposed to see Ella on Tuesday, but he couldn’t since she was out-of-town with Keshia.

Now, Ed is demanding that he be allowed to make up the time he had to miss. Ed alleges that Keshia is in contempt, and he expects her to pay for all legal fees that crop up during this matter.

