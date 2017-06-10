TeamMelanin: Black Twitter Loses Its Mind Over ‘Black Panther’ Teaser

On Friday night during the NBA Finals,and Marvel Films dropped the first teaser trailer for their upcoming film Black Panther—and as expected, it was beyond LIT!

According to Esquire, during the 1-minute, 52-second clip (that boasted the talents of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya) we learned that the movie takes place in secret land of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced society in the world. Over the years, the land has successfully hidden itself somewhere on the continent of Africa to prevent colonization and the theft of its powerful natural resource, Vibranium.

Naturally, Black Twitter lost their utter minds!

Some expressed their emotions of being completely shook to having a new sense of Black Pride to predicting how much money they plan on spending on this film:

Actual footage me watching the Black Panther trailer #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/d7T6W4nRaP — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) June 10, 2017

When the Black Panther trailer went off, the entire Black Twitterverse went… pic.twitter.com/vqAVGSuWJ9 — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) June 10, 2017

Black folks all over the world pre-ordering their tickets for the #BlackPanther movie. pic.twitter.com/ONA47vILqs — Kof'Challa (@Kofimagne) June 10, 2017

When the trailer ended, my hair somehow turned into a perfect fro #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/23r1XdJsQG — MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) June 10, 2017

Others also hilariously hypothesized how they plan to roll up to the theater:

Pulling up to the #BlackPanther premiere like pic.twitter.com/SErZDxowDT — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 10, 2017

well since we're all planning our outfits for the #BlackPanther premiere, here's mine pic.twitter.com/iF4VgY5U5X — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) June 10, 2017

If you see it in IMAX, you'll get a limited edition church fan. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/7Ly9WL3nNy — Chris Lamberth (@ChrisLamberth) June 10, 2017

This is about to be all of us in line to see #BlackPanther opening weekend pic.twitter.com/oXn8Vtldye — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 9, 2017

Folks were also hyped to see their favorite actors represent:

I was so focused on MBJ I didn't even peep Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out! 😲🔥#BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/tTZlBYXtJc — nellie (@panhalfrican) June 10, 2017

There was also a lot of attention given to the actresses’ beautiful dark skin:

DARKSKINT BLACK WOMEN IN SUPERHERO MOVIES 😭😢😢😭😢 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/49MKIiruCO — Slytherin Step Team (@writersrepublic) June 10, 2017

Saw the #blackpanther trailer. Now my weave is in orbit. I legit cried. 2 see Darkskin blk women not being objectified😭😭😭#BlackTwitter — VzA (@ValerieComplex) June 10, 2017

Dark-skinned black women being femme AND kick-ass? 🎵 YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN TO MEEEE, BAAABYYYYY🎵 #BlackPanther — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) June 10, 2017

The fact that everybody was dark skin in the #blackpanther teaser is something you don't see from Hollywood. Props to Ryan Coogler. pic.twitter.com/0HKjAQyLWx — Ricky Riley (@epicarthouse) June 10, 2017

Given that folks believe that the future of Black civilization depends on this film, here is a serious warning to the cast:

Dear Black Panther Cast, DON'T FUCK THIS UP! Don't say nothin homophobic. Don't stan Trump or Bill Cosby. Don't "All Lives Matter" us. OK? pic.twitter.com/9JB0ZWVRES — Vulnicura (@AdamantxYves) June 10, 2017

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018—right in time for Black History Month.

