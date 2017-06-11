Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s Pantless Instagram Pic

clearly has something to say…and not with words.

The social media maven is about to kick off her 3rd Annual Slutwalk and pulled a stunt for the gram that was racier than anything she’s ever done. In a very controversial Instagram shot, Muva posed on a staircase with a bikini top, fur coat and no bottoms with her exposed pubic hairs on full display. After racking up almost a million likes, the social media site took it down.

Muva, however, is clearly unbothered. “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f–k because everyone picked it up already,” Amber captioned her follow up post using the hashtags #amberroseslutwalk and #bringbackthebush

And as expected, nothing epic ever goes down on social media without a challenge to follow. The Amber Rose challenge soon began, with fans recreating the controversial nude pic using a variety of clever objects to mimic Muva’s “bush.”

Amber later addressed the backlash from the picture, saying she was especially ticked off at people questioning her motherhood based off a photo.”I didn’t see any piece of my vagina in that photo. I just seen hair,” the Slutwalk founder argues. “And what the f–k does that have to do with me being a mother? I’m an amazing mother. By the way, my son sees me naked every day. Ya’ll are the ones that make it sexual.”

